Following his morning arrest upon landing at Entebbe International Airport, Bobi Wine was then transported back to his home in Magere amid tight security.

The news of his safe return to his home was confirmed by his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi who, during a Facebook live broadcast, showed the NUP leader in his home compound.

Bobi Wine is seen commanding police officers who had accessed his compound to leave as he warned them against trespassing.

Bobi Wine had earlier been arrested by plain-clothed security operatives upon landing at the Entebbe International Airport.

According to NUP’s inaugural Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, Bobi was picked up from the airport tarmac and whisked away to an undisclosed location.

It was later confirmed that the 2021 presidential candidate was in the custody of police who then returned him to his home safely.

Before his return, Bobi Wine had earlier requested thousands of his fans to pick him up from the airport upon his return from the diaspora where he has been engaging with several Ugandan communities there.

Uganda Police had issued a warning against any procession of this kind citing that they are unlawful and could destabilise the nation.

