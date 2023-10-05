Singer-cum-politician and 2021 Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine was on Thursday morning arrested upon landing at Entebbe International Airport.

In a video making rounds on the internet, upon exiting the plane, Bobi Wine was whisked away off the airport tarmac by unknown security operatives dressed in casual clothes.

While speaking to the media, NUP’s inaugural Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya confirmed the developments.

Rubongoya noted that Bobi Wine was picked up from the airport tarmac and whisked away to an undisclosed location.

“He was not even allowed to go through the normal immigration clearance,” Mr. Rubongoya added while speaking to Baba TV.

Bobi Wine had earlier requested thousands of his fans to pick him up from the airport upon his return from the diaspora where he has been engaging with several Ugandan communities there.

Uganda Police had issued a warning against any procession of this kind citing that they are unlawful and could destabilise the nation.

