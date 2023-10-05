Celebrated events emcee and TV personality Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats has confirmed that his wedding with singer Fille Mutoni is not far from happening but guests will have to pay to attend it.

Having had an on-and-off relationship for a long time, MC Kats and Fille seem to have finally settled down and are planning a future together.

Friends close to the couple have in recent times revealed that they are planning a wedding which will happen in the coming months.

MC Kats, while speaking to Sanyuka TV confirmed the developments as he noted that they had to first accomplish some life goals before planning about marriage.

“It has been a long time coming but we had to first accomplish some more important things like constructing our houses and God has helped us to accomplish some of these things. Now feels the right time,” MC Kats said.

For the wedding, the NBS TV presenter says that he will find a big venue like Lugogo Cricket Oval and charge entrance fees for people to attend and be part of their celebrations.

He also plans to hold the wedding day on Fille’s birthday.

About the budget, you should know I have so many people that I know and they would love to contribute so I thought about it and it (the wedding) will be on her (Fille’s) birthday, and people will pay to access it. MC Kats

VIDEO: The wedding will take place on Fille's birthday, and people will have to pay. – Mc Kats#SanyukaUnCut #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/81P7xrbLuM — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) October 4, 2023