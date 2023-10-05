DCM Empire singer Alfa Ssebunya alias Mudra Di Viral has stated that he is one of the few new generation artists who don’t need sugar mummies in life to run his music career.

He says he can support himself and finance his musical works without the need for support especially from sugar mummies.

The ‘Balo Balo’ singer says he just needs someone with whom he can be in love and not just a person who he will love just for the sake of milking her money.

A sugar mummy is good when you get one but as for me right now, I don’t need any at the moment because I am not in that situation whereby I desire one. I just need someone with whom we can love each other. Mudra

He admits that they somehow help bail artists from tight conditions when things are not moving in the direction that they wish.

There are those moments when one needs a sugar mommy in their life when life is not going the way they had planned it. Mudra

Mudra also cleared the air about the statements he made against Grenade saying he didn’t stop him from performing in Kawempe but only asked why he would hurt someone from his hometown.

Mudra commented about the sugar mummies saga following the hot topic that has been trending that involved Bruno K as his supposed sugar mummy Dorah exposed him in the media.