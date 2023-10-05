The Uganda National Musician Federation (UNMF) led by Eddy Kenzo and National Youth Representative of the 11th Parliament Phiona Nyamutoro petitioned the parliament of Uganda seeking the amendment of the copyright law and the neighboring Rights Act, 2006.

The petition was presented to the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa who received it will soon be adding his voice to the artist’s request.

The amendments that need to be updated in the Copyright law address all the new developments in technology advancements and a revolving competitive global village so as to boost revenue collection and improve livelihoods.

They also requested to have radio and TV stations dedicate 90% of airtime to Ugandan music as a way of promoting local talent and supporting the development of the music industry in the country.

It should be noted that the law the UNMF artists petitioned is under review by the same parliament since Hon. Hillary Kiyaga and his team have been working around the clock to have the Copyright law amended.

This is not the first time these artists have called upon media outlets in Uganda to request more airplay. Some time back, they also requested 70% of airtime on radio and TV stations but their request fell on the deaf ears of the operators.

This time around we wait to witness whether their request will be considered.

“Our Petition was read on the Floor of Parliament…the Speaker sought to understand why the bill had delayed…the Speaker was disappointed with the delay and directed the Parliament Committee of ICT and national guidance to immediately address the petition and gave timelines of… pic.twitter.com/GrKRTRG2qD — MBU (@MBU) October 5, 2023