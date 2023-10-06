Singer-turned-Senior Presidential Assistant Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman’s wife Claire Selina Nangajja a.k.a Maama Ghetto has hinted at how her husband is planning to drop an EP.

The development comes as a surprise to all those who have been mocking Buchaman for how his music career faced a dead-end many years ago when he parted ways with his former very close friend Bobi Wine.

Despite being written off as a musician, Buchaman has always been silent about the matter and only insisted on how he is busy in the studio cooking fresh vibes.

Based on his wife, he is set to serve what he has been long cooking to his fans as he intends to release an album and an EP though we are yet to confirm when.

“Buchaman always told you that he was busy in the studio recording and some of you mocked him. But now he is bouncing back. So he will be dropping an album. He is also planning to release an EP,” she said.

Maama Ghetto opened up about Buchaman’s plans as she spoke to the public during a recent TV interview as she attended her husband’s Ghetto initiative which he had organized in Kamwokya.

Speaking about entertainers who deny their own children, Maama Ghetto stressed that those are just irresponsible individuals who don’t want to look after their own children yet they enjoy making love.