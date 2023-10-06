The late singer-cum-actress Evelyn Lagu’s son, Freddie Kasavu is in need of financial help after he went public to reveal how he has been facing a troublesome time since the passing of his mom.

Based on a video clip trending, Kasavu called upon his friends and well-wishers to come to his rescue noting that he is having heavy bills to foot yet he has no money on him.

He notes that he is choking on water, power, and some other essential utility debts that he has to settle but he is very short on funds.

Kasavu adds that life has completely changed ever since her mom passed on saying maintaining the home that his mom left for him is now challenging.

When asked if he had been helped by the individuals who pledged to support him following the passing of his mom, he replied positively noting that some of them have so far met and fulfilled their pledges.

He went ahead to disclose that the day his mom was laid to rest was the day she was scheduled to jet to Turkey for better treatment of Fistula reasoning that she always complained of careless doctors who usually don’t fully do their job and leave patients with complications.

Freddie Kasavu is, however, pessimistic about returning to school saying he is not mentally ready to sit in class with fellow students and feel comfortable unless he changes the environment like when he travels abroad, he can focus and continue with his studies.

About the Victoria University scholarship, Freddie stresses that he needs to first complete A’Level education and join the higher institute of education on the scholarship he was offered.