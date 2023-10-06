Ugandan rapper Shafiq Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica has revealed the dates for his concert scheduled for early next year.

As the year nears its closure, several artists are revealing their plans to end the year in style while others are releasing new projects to remain musically relevant.

As for Fik Fameica, he is already planning ahead with the latest developments revealing that he will be holding a concert in 2024.

Taking to his social media pages, the Fresh Gang boss has revealed that he will be holding a concert on 26th January 2024.

Dubbed ‘King Kong Live In The City’, Fik Fameica’s concert will be the center focus for music enthusiasts, revelers, and critics alike.

In Uganda, concerts held in January often face different challenges but there have also been successful concerts held in that period of the year, something that Fik Fameica will be hoping for.

His good music and support from fellow artists, two things that he has always had, will also come in handy as we near the set date.

The rapper has asked his fans to select the venue for the concert but according to rumors, he is likely to stage it at Lugogo Cricket Oval.