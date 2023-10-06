Ahead of her concert scheduled for 17th November, Karole Kasita has commenced rehearsals to perfect her performance come D-day.

On September 25th, it was confirmed that Karole Kasita is set to hold her concert on the 17th of November 2023.

Confirming the news, the songstress revealed to this website that the concert will be held at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo and more details regarding the concert will be revealed in the coming days.

This will be her very first major concert following her mini-concert that she held at Fame Lounge on 19th December 2019.

The concert dubbed ‘Chekecha’ concert seems to have come at the perfect time as her fans yearn to watch her perform all the hit songs that she has released in the past.

Despite being known to be among the most energetic female performers in Ugandan today, Karole Kasita is taking no chances.

She has already begun rehearsing for what she terms “the concert not to miss.” She says she feels in the right mental as preparations for the big day continue.

We cannot wait!