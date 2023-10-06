On their new song titled ‘Katono’, Theron Music duo Kataleya and Kandle yearn for more love. The video which dropped on Friday afternoon will wow you.

At the start of August, Kataleya and Kandle unveiled their EP dubbed ‘Call It Love’ to the media and a few invited guests at a Listening Party in Kololo.

On the night, one of the songs off the 6-track EP that caught most people’s attention was ‘Katono’ which was produced by Nessim.

Katono is loosely translated as “Small”. It is a song in which someone asks for a little bit more love from their partner as they cannot seem to get enough of them.

‘Katono’ is track 2 on Kataleya and Kandle’s ‘Call It Love’ EP which has slowly but surely been receiving good airplay on the major media stations in Uganda.

The EP also features songs with the likes of B2C Entertainment, Barnaba Classic, and Country Wizzy, with the production done by some of the biggest producers in Uganda.

Katono was written and produced by Nessim and it is a song you may send to your lover to spice up your relationship.

The visuals directed by Aaronaire add spice to the project and they continue to showcase Kataleya and Kandle’s vast abilities including fashion which has been largely appreciated by their fans and fellow artists.