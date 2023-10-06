NBS TV After 5 presenter Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has dropped plans of how he intends to stage a two-day “King of The Mic” concert and retire this December.

The media personality and artist manager disclosed that he is planning to retire from emceeing and wants to see the new generation take over the industry.

He notes that he has done his part in the arts industry and only wishes the new talents good luck in a field in which he has spent about two decades.

MC Kats reveals that he wants to fully switch his focus to artist management and uplift upcoming musicians to become global stars.

He also stated that the reason why he has been here for so long is because he had not yet seen anyone take over his path but the likes of TopBoy Emcee have changed his mind.

Kats says that he wants to pursue the dream of being Puff Daddy and Don Jazzy of Uganda.

I am closing the franchise of King of the Mic, I am doing one last one in December for two days I am done with emceeing I am gonna be a music manager back at Kats Music. My only reason for staying long I didn’t see myself in anybody. Now I see you, bro, Indi I see you. Allow me to retire this year with emceeing let me go back to Fille, Victor Ruz, and sign as many artists as I can to my original dream of being a Puff Daddy and a Don Jazzy. This is official December I am doing two days and Am done with emceeing I am done. MC KATS

Yes Two Days this year of Mc Kats and Friends

And Retire from Mcing

Let the next Generation take off

Done my Part fam

Congz @topboymcofficiall 🔥🔥🇺🇬🎤🎤



