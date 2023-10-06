In a bid to support the growth of women-owned businesses, MTN Uganda with its partners, early this week launched a campaign dubbed Advancing Women Entrepreneurs under the theme “Together for Her”.

MTN Uganda, with support from its partners namely; MTN Mobile Money Uganda Limited, ATC Uganda Limited, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, The Innovation Village, NSSF-Hi Innovator, UN-Women, and DFCU Bank is running a deliberate initiative that will see more women become suppliers to MTN across a wide range of services.

The services include IT equipment and related services, IT engineering services, Network services, Digital products and accessories, engineering services as well as professional training services.

According to Sharon Nyaika, the MTN Uganda Senior Manager of supply chain management, women-owned and women women-led business suppliers only account for 7% of MTN’s suppliers as of 2022.

The goal is to grow the figure to 20% by 2025 as a way of supporting women-owned businesses in Uganda.

Advancing women entrepreneurs is not only a matter of gender equality but also a strategic and economic imperative.

“By promoting and supporting women’s participation in entrepreneurship, we can unlock new opportunities, drive economic growth, foster innovation, and create a more equitable and prosperous society,” Nyaika says.

The initiative is targeting both large and small businesses with at least 50% ownership or majority shareholding by women and Joint ventures amongst women-owned businesses.

Participating businesses should be locally registered with a tax registered certificate, a minimum annual revenue of Ugx 30m, and should have been in existence and operational for at least 2 years.

Women-owned businesses are encouraged to visit www.mtn.co.ug/AWE and apply no later than 1st November 2023.