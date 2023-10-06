Karole Kasita confirmed that she will be holding her first major concert dubbed ‘Chekecha’ this year, very much to the excitement of her fans who are already planning how to enjoy D-day. Here is what you need to know:

When will the ‘Chekecha’ concert be held? Karole Kasita’s ‘Chekecha’ concert will be held on the 17th of November 2023

Where will the ‘Chekecha’ concert be hosted from? Karole Kasita’s concert will be held at the UMA Showgrounds in Lugogo, Kampala, Uganda.

How much will Karole Kasita’s concert cost? Earlybird tickets to Karole Kasita’s concert cost Ugx10k. Ordinary tickets cost Ugx20k, VIP tickets cost Ugx50k, and a table will go for Ugx2M.

Which artists are expected to perform at Karole Kasita’s concert? The performance lineup is yet to be released but we expect most top local acts to perform. Karole Kasita is a friend to many artists and they have vowed to support her on her big day.