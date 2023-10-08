Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex can now walk along the streets of Kampala with a huge smile on his face following the dismissal of the Freedom City stampede case that happened on New Year’s Eve.

This is after the Makindye Chief Magistrates court dismissed charges of negligence against the talent manager and his co-accused in the saga.

The charges were filed against Abtex following the stampede that resulted in the death of several individuals who tried to rush out to watch fireworks at Freedom City Mall as they ushered in the New Year.

Abtex’s lawyer Musa Matovu revealed that the case was dismissed after their prosecutors failed to present witnesses against the accused after several court sessions were conducted.

Matovu now awaits a decision from his client to see whether they sue those who dragged them to court in order to pay for the damages that were caused and expenses.

The victims, whose lives were tragically cut short included Margaret Nakatumba, Hadija Nakakande, Mary Namyalo, Ibrahim Kizito, Hakimati Hazama, Shafiq Mwanje, Viola Nakanwagi, and siblings Daniel Kibuuka and Kibuuka Daniella.