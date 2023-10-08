Singer, Songwriter, and Vocalist Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka has announced the official dates for her maiden concert which will be staged early next year.

After years of waiting, Lydia Jazmine’s fans can now eagerly anticipate a defined date when they will get to watch their favorite singer perform live at her own concert.

Despite commencing her career over 10 years ago, Lydia Jazmine has never held a concert of her own as previous attempts have been dealt big blows.

From separating from her management to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has always been an obstacle whenever Lydia Jazmine has thought of organizing her major concert.

The You and Me singer however now believes is the right time to quench the thirst of her fans with a live concert which she has scheduled for 1st March 2024.

On Sunday afternoon Lydia Jazmine who is currently in Canada for music performances announced the good news via social media.

She also asked fellow artists and promoters to let her enjoy herself that day and not stage other events as she had waited for such a moment for a long time.

My people, God is so good all the time. I have never held a concert and this will be my very first time. Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Lydia Jazmine Live in Concert on 1st March 2024!! I’m so emotional right now, both excited and scared…mixed emotions. But finally, we (are) here and please, this date is mine alone, I should not see anyone else staging their concert on the same day. This is my month. I have served you my fans over the years, you and I deserve this one. Mark the date my people. Which venue should we do? Lydia Jazmine

FINALLY!! @LydiahJazmine is set to hold her very first concert early next year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FO9TKFrp61 — MBU (@MBU) October 8, 2023