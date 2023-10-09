Next radio presenter, influencer, and comedienne Martha Kay Kagimba has vowed to stick to a vegan diet starting today (9th October 2023).

For a couple of years, Martha Kay has opened up about the insecurities about her body, highlighting the size of her legs and body weight.

She has used her past experiences to inspire her followers about how to overcome insecurities about their bodies and she wears her short skirts and dresses with ease.

Martha Kay is so keen on her lifestyle and the latest developments reveal that she is now undergoing a plant-based diet for health benefits.

Via her social media platforms, Martha Kay revealed her diet choices as she noted that for the next 21 days, she will be vegan.

She noted that she was inspired by her aunt who has taken the same route before and is enjoying the results of a vegan diet.

“Starting tomorrow, I am going on a plant-based diet for 21 days. Pray for me because I really LOVE MY MEAT! (Also, please share any tips and tricks to help me on this journey),” Martha Kay partly wrote.

