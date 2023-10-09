Pastor Robert Kayanja and Jessica Kayanja’s son Robert Kayanja Jr finally wedded his longtime lover Marlena Gailis at a glamorous wedding at Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral on 7th October 2023.

The pomp and glamor at the invite-only wedding left many heads turning as eyes marveled at the decor, fashion, cake, and personalities that attended the memorable event.

“A touch of magic” is how the wedding has been described by many and while speaking to an attendee, they revealed that food was in plenty and it is one of the best weddings they have attended.

Below, we take a look at some of the photos from Robert Kayanja Jr and Marlena Gailis’ wedding: