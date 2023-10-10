Swangz Avenue singer Azawi says that despite continued criticism regarding her fashion and sexuality, she will not change anything about herself.

Since breaking onto the scene after being signed by Swangz in 2019, Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi has received praise from several music fans regarding her music.

Her fashion sense, however, has left many critics questioning and her tomboyish character has also been often commented on negatively.

The 27-year-old is aware of the criticism and she maintains that she will not change who she is because several of her fans have appreciated and supported her brand the way it is.

While speaking to the media at the listening party for her new album ‘Sankofa’, Azawi noted that she has a beautiful body but she chooses not to dress skimpily because that is just not her style.

She bragged about how her body is well-toned and that if she undressed, she would attract more attention than most artists who dress skimpily.

“I don’t want to confuse people because they have supported my brand the way it is despite criticism that it doesn’t promote feminism. If I woke up and undressed, you might even stop looking at most of those women who dress skimpily because I am sexy. I know I have a nice sexy body, toned perfectly,” she said.

Azawi emphasized her love for sneakers and baggy pants but noted that she can wear heels and dresses depending on the occasion.

She dispelled claims that her style is intended to portray her sexuality as she maintained that she is feminine and loves men.