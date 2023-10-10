On 9th October 2023, Priscilla Zawedde popularly known as Azawi dropped her second music album ‘Sankofa’ two years after the release of her debut album ‘African Music’.

Sankofa – reflecting the act of looking back at the past to shape the future – is Azawi’s much-anticipated 16-track with a bonus truck making it 17 songs which was released on 9th October onto different streaming sites.

The album was mainly produced by Bangar Boi who produced over 10 songs off the 16 songs on the album. Bangar is said to be one of the students from the Swangz Academy.

Artin Pro, Groovy World, and Steve Keys are the other talented producers whom she worked with on Sankofa the album.

At the moment, the songs that seem to have caught most Azawi fans by surprise are Summer Bae the collaboration with Jamaican Dancehall star Konshens, and Njagala Vibe where she features Sauti Sol from Kenya.

On the album, Azawi collaborates with 6 male artists including Konshens, Sauti Sol, Bensol, Elijah Kitaka, and Mike Kayihura. This time she never worked with any women in the industry.

The talented songstress revealed that she finds it easier working with men since they can write their own music and they are often more confident and open to new ideas, unlike female artists.

Omwenge is the first video off the album and it dropped a few days before the rest of the projects were released.

Directed by Marvin Musoke, the visuals of Omwenge give you a picture of what happens in the local hangouts while sticking to the message embedded in the lyrics. It is a proper opener for the much-anticipated album as it oozes the finest quality that is expected of Azawi.