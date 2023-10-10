Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael is geared up to lock horns with fellow singer Richard Kasendwa a.k.a Ziza Bafana in the “King of Dancehall” music battle.

King Michael expressed his readiness to battle Ziza Bafana after rumors made rounds about the two facing off in an effort for one of them to be crowned as the ‘King of Dancehall’ in Uganda.

While speaking to Sanyuka TV, King Michael dared Ziza Bafana to the challenge asserting that if he truly believes he is the king of dancehall, he is ready to give him a run for his money.

The “Muko Muko” singer added that he is very positive about tussling it out with whoever is fronted in his path at any time.

Yes, I heard the rumors circulating about who is the king of dancehall. If Bafana claims to be the king of dancehall, I am ready to take him on and decrown him. If the reports are right am open for the battle for whoever comes through. King Michael

Lately, the biggest conversation in the Ugandan entertainment sector is all rotating about having music battles following the successful completion of the Cindy vs. Sheebah Karungi battle that went down in September at Kololo Airstrip.

The proposed Bebe Cool vs. Jose Chameleone battle has also sparked mixed feelings among music lovers with some fans rooting for it whereas others believe it adds no impact to the Ugandan arts industry growth.