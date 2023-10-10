Local songstress Stabua Natooro has opened up about why she quit the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to join the Mutundwe-based Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

Stabua Natooro says that she was forced to quit UMA because she didn’t get the help that she desired from the National Theatre-based Association.

Besides seeing and earning nothing from UMA for the period of time she spent there, Natooro adds that at times even when she made phone calls to make inquiries, she didn’t get any response at all.

With such a kind of leadership, she felt disappointed with the way the association was being run and thus made up her mind and had to leave.

The “Tujanjawaze” singer now represents UNMF but warns that if she finds out that they also behave the same way as UMA, she will waste no time as she will quit.

I think I belong/ represent the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF). Let me try this side and I see the outcome. I was once in UMA but I saw and earned nothing from that side. If I don’t find any impact or meaningful thing from UNMF, I will also quit and focus on my other staff. Fortunately, I can stand alone and succeed without the help of others. Stabua Natooro

Natooro stresses that she doesn’t want to waste time in a place where she finds no impact or any addition to her life as time wasted can’t be recovered.

The mother of six is one of the most successful women in Uganda’s music industry who has earned everything that she owns through music.