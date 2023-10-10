Jose Chameleone, Afrique Joe, and Ogopa Deejays, among several other performers thrilled fans at the inaugural UTAKE Nyama na Chupa experience on Sunday in Munyonyo.

On Sunday 8th October 2023, a new partying experience that unites East Africans was created as UTAKE Nyama Na Chupa took center stage at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

As early as 2 pm, revelers had started flocking into the venue which was set up with the stage on the Lake Victoria shores facing a wide range of greenery.

The organization from the gate and all the way to the stage was quite beautiful, giving exactly the money’s worth.

Jose Chameleone performs at Utake Nyama na Chupa | Credit: Matte Photoz

Meat roasting, beverages, and 360 selfie cams, among several other activities, kicked off the enjoyment before performances that kicked off around 6 p.m. with emcees and deejays taking to the stage.

Legendary old-school deejays including Rasta Rob MC, MC Percy, DJ Alberto, DJ Rota, and DJ Shan, among others set the pace.

Uganda’s finest Jose Chameleone, Kenya’s Ogopa Deejays, and Rwanda’s Afrique then performed with a few surprise acts including Roots Band’s Henry Tigan, Weasel Manizo, and Deejay Michael also performing.

Revelers were ushered into the Independence Day in style and the organizers promised an annual repeat of the showcase.