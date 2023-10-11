Following the release of her second music album, Azawi the Swangz Avenue-managed Ugandan artist is dominating the Apple Music Top 100 Songs in Uganda with 13 of the songs off her Sankofa Album debuting in the top positions of the playlist.

Summer Bae, her collaboration with Konshens, takes the lead amongst the songs on Sankofa at number 3 on the playlist as Elevated – a collaboration with record labelmate Elijah Kitaka and Bensoul sits at number 7.

Njagala Vibe which features Kenyan band Sauti Sol is at number 9, Harder at number 10, Champion at number 11, Egaali at number 12, Brand New at number 15, Infinity at number 17, Married Man at number 19, Lucky Day at number 21, Outside at number 27, Worship at number 30, Money at number 31 and My God at number 31.

Azawi’s song 10 Over 10 was already on the playlist at number 30. She is the first Ugandan with such a record on the Apple Music Top 100 songs in Uganda.

The performance of these songs on the chart is likely to go higher with visuals set to be added to the early impression of the audio.

The album is ranked No.1 in the region, beating Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’. Azawi will also be live in concert at Kampala Serena Hotel on 20th October.