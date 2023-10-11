Music critic Jenkins Mukasa has disclosed that in his last conversation with singer Moses Ssali, better known as Bebe Cool, he threatened to quit his role as the finance minister at the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

Jenkins Mukasa made the revelation during an interview on a YouTube channel hosted by Saymore as they discussed the issues that happened at the Mutundwe-based UNMF offices.

He stated that the Gagamel boss was in preparation to release a lengthy statement regarding his resignation from the role to which he was appointed but he could have gotten second thoughts about it hence the delay in making it public.

Mukasa, however, didn’t reveal the reasons why Bebe Cool threatened to throw in the towel but maintained that it is a sign that issues at the federation seem not to be moving in the right direction.

If we one day wake up to the news concerning Bebe Cool quitting the federation, it won’t be a surprise since we have seen several artists ditch the federation.

The news will, however, be a major blow to the federation since Bebe Cool is one of the brains behind the whole organization and his departure would be a bad sign.

It should be recalled that when Bebe Cool was appointed as the federation’s finance minister, several artists challenged his appointment notably, King Saha, Big Eye StarBoss, Buchaman, and Eastern Region artists but their pleas fell on deaf ears.