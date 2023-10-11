Mike Kayihura has confirmed he will be in Uganda for Swangz Avenue singer Azawi’s concert slated for 20th October 2023.

Rwandan singer Mike Kayihura has performed a couple of times in Uganda before and his ‘A Night With Mike’ concert on 24th June 2022 exposed him to a wider fanbase in the +256.

The 30-year-old R&B singer will be returning to the Pearl Of Africa come 20th October for Azawi’s concert.

Mike Kayihura is close friends with the Swangz Avenue singer and has even been featured on her latest album ‘Sankofa’.

Kayihura features on track 9 on the Sankofa album dubbed ‘Elevated’. The song also features Uganda’s Elijah Kitaka and Kenya’s Bensoul.

Sankofa the album has already registered instant success with songs like Summer Bae (feat. Konshens), Omwenge, and Njagala Vibe (feat. Sauti Sol), among others grabbing the early attention.

13 tracks off Azawi’s Sankofa album have already debuted on the Apple Music Top 100 playlist and the album is ranked No.1 in the region, beating Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’.

Azawi’s concert at Serena Hotel Kampala will be her second following a successful first concert at Lugogo (Zoe) Grounds on 22nd July 2022.