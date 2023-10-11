Pherrie Kim, real name Pherrie Kimbugwe, a former Manager and PRO at Uganda’s popular hangout Club Guvnor was pronounced dead early on Wednesday morning

The businesswoman is said to have succumbed to Brain Cancer according to the news that was broken by her close friends.

Pherrie Kim was renowned by many in the entertainment world as a socialite and Public Relations Officer despite her humble character.

She has, however, kept her life private in previous years and her death has caught many by surprise.

Her days at Club Guvnor are highlighted as a success as the club registered massive success that it still boasts.

Messages of condolences have been flowing in via social media from friends, family, bloggers, and other diaspora-based Ugandans who had a chance to know Pherrie.

Pherrie Kim has been described as beautiful, humble, kind, stylish, and generous by her friends and her demise is yet to sink in for many.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.