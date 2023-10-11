About two months ago, we ran a story where singer John Blaq was pleading with Rema Namakula to offer him a chance to collaborate.

In his pleas, John Blaq stressed how he had over the years yearned and tried to access Rema Namakula so that he could get his dream of working with her on a music project fulfilled but her pleas all went in vain.

The former Black Magic Entertainment singer went ahead to explain that he even tried reaching Rema Namakula through her very close friend Evelyne Namulondo and her manager, Hon. Kayemba Geoffrey but he didn’t get any positive results until now.

John Blaq claimed that despite having not gotten the response he desired, he is still hopeful that one time Rema could consider his request or feel pity for him and they work on something.

Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel has also expressed his wish and desire to work on a music collaboration with songbird Rema Namakula.

The Good Lyfe Crew singer opened up about his willingness to work with Rema Namakula as he responded to a question that required him to name the artists he wished to hit the studio with.

He responded by noting that he wants to work with Kenneth Mugabi, and Rema Namakula, adding Lydia Jazmine saying he is in love with what they do.

I wouldn’t mind collaborating with Kenneth Mugabe, Rema Namakula, and Lydia Jazmine are also good singers. Weasel

Weasel and John Blaq are not the only artists to have expressed their desire to work with Rema Namakula as there are several musicians out there dying to work with the songstress although she plays hard to get.