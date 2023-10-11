Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo, the remaining singer of the Good Lyfe Crew, has completely ruled out the possibility of forming another duo.

The singer said he is going to be a solo artist for the rest of his life but he is open to working with different artists on new music collaboration projects.

Weasel went ahead to disclose that the late Mowzey Radio was his favorite artist and music partner, and he can never be replaced.

The late Radio was my favorite artist and music partner, and I don’t believe anyone else can replace him. I’ll continue to sing solo and may explore collaborations, but I won’t be part of any duos. Weasel

Ever since the late Mowzey Radio passed away, Weasel has never been the same as he has had to face a lot of life struggles including depression, and at a certain time, he took a break from doing music.

Fortunately, he is now finding his footing in the music industry as his name is no longer at the center of controversies compared to the past couple of months.