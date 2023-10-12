Freddie Kasavu, son of the late singer and actress Evelyn Nakabira a.k.a Evelyn Lagu has disclosed that he hit the studio and recorded a tribute song to commemorate his mother’s life.

The youthful Kasavu stressed that he will be performing the song for the first time during an event that is slated to go down on November 5th, 2023 at Papaz Spot.

The event at which Kasavu plans to unveil his maiden song is a show that her late mother was organizing to host before she breathed her last.

Singer Mesach Semakula together with his team sat down and decided to keep the show in an effort to realize Evelyn Lagu’s dream.

The show will be a charity concert as Evelyn Lagu had planned it as the proceeds from the event will go to her son and patients who are battling with Kidney and heart complications.

Before Freddie Kasavu opened up about his plans to release his tribute song to his late mother, he appeared in the news raising complaints about how life had turned out to be very difficult on his side.

He complained about how he was finding it hard to raise money to foot home utility bills including water and power.

Fortunately, Mesach Semakula came to his rescue as he extended financial support to him to clear the expenses.