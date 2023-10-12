Veteran Kadongo Kamu singer-turned-politician Mathias Walukagga has dismissed Hassan Ndugga’s request to go into a musical battle with him.

Mathias Walukagga says Hassan Ndugga still needs to put in a lot of work in his music career in an effort to stand a chance to have a battle with him at any cost.

He bragged about having over 230 songs compared to Hassan Ndugga’s 30 that he has on his music catalog which he termed as an unhealthy move for Ndugga to request a music showdown with him.

The “Kiwuggulu” singer went ahead to trash Ndugga’s claims suggesting that he should with immediate effect stop boasting about being the king of Kadongo Kamu.

The Kyengera Town Council Mayor further bragged about how he is one of the most decorated Kadongo kamu artists in the land.

He said that if Ndugga really needs a battle with him, he should first parade his accolades and if he is close to reaching him, then the battle could happen.

He noted that without that, Ndugga should just forget about battling him and only keep it as a dream in his head.