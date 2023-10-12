If you have been keen enough for the past few weeks, you have probably realized that Spark TV’s Koona show host Ibrah K Mukasa has been quite silent.

His void has always been filled by Kheem GK who has taken over his role as the new show host executing his craft in the style he knows best.

Information reaching us reveals that the situation is as is because Ibrah K Mukasa relocated to Canada with his family.

Just like Faridah Nakazibwe, Ibra K Mukasa also quit the Serena-based TV station silently and only a few individuals got to learn about it.

He is apparently living in Canada where he relocated in search of greener pastures to better his standards of living.

He joins the long list of Ugandan journalists who have left the country and switched bases overseas over the past couple of years.

It should be recalled that in April, Ibra K Mukasa appeared in a YouTube interview he had with Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa publicly disclosing that he had relocated to the USA for good but somehow he made a U-turn.

However, this time around, the case seems a little bit different and according to reports, he will not be returning anytime soon.