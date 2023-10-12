City socialite and businesswoman Prima Kardashi has completely ruled out a romantic rebound with the father of her kids Geosteady.

Despite breaking up in 2020, Geosteady and Prima Kardashi have maintained a healthy friendship and have been seen hanging together on a couple of occasions.

The two are supportive of each other’s businesses and they have often spoken about how they are smoothly co-parenting.

Could there be unfinished business romantically between them? Prima Kardashi believes not.

While appearing on Galaxy TV’s Rewind show on Wednesday, Prima who maintained that she will always be supportive of the father of her children.

She, however, ruled out any romantic affair with him and maintained that whoever thinks they will ever be lovers again should erase it from their thoughts.

I see people on social media saying Geosteady uses me when he wants to, I’m a grown up person, I know what I’m doing. I always support him because he’s the father of my kids, I wouldn’t want to see him fail. Me and Geosteady getting back together isn’t anywhere in my next life, it’s not possible. In fact you should get it off your minds. Prima Kardashi

Geosteady has also often revealed that he is in a happy relationship with Hindu Kay and they are never shy to publicly display affection for each other.