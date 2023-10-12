Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, is set to hold her second concert this month on the back of a successful release of her album Sankofa. Here is what you need to know about her concert:
Dubbed ‘Azawi’ Concert Live, the highly anticipated music showcase will be held on the 20th of October 2023.
Azawi’s concert will be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Gates will be opened as early as 7 p.m.
Earlybird Tickets are already on sale at Ugx150,000. At the gate, the tickets will go for Ugx200k and a Table of 8 can be booked at Ugx3M.
The performance lineup is yet to be released but we expect all Swangz Avenue artists to showcase at Azawi’s concert as it was last year at Lugogo grounds. Swangz Avenue will ensure the delivery of top-notch quality arts and entertainment with cutting-edge production, sound, safety, and comfort for all guests.