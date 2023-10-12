Azawi, real name Priscilla Zawedde, is set to hold her second concert this month on the back of a successful release of her album Sankofa. Here is what you need to know about her concert:

When will Azawi’s concert be held? Dubbed ‘Azawi’ Concert Live, the highly anticipated music showcase will be held on the 20th of October 2023.

Where will Azawi’s concert be hosted from? Azawi’s concert will be held at the Kampala Serena Hotel. Gates will be opened as early as 7 p.m.

How much will Azawi’s concert cost? Earlybird Tickets are already on sale at Ugx150,000. At the gate, the tickets will go for Ugx200k and a Table of 8 can be booked at Ugx3M.