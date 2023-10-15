Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo and Jose Chameleone have landed themselves consideration nods in the forthcoming 66th Grammy Awards.

Leone Island boss Jose Chameleone bagged a double-consideration nod for the song titled “Ready” in which he combined efforts with Jamaican legendary recording and performing group Morgan Heritage.

The song is selected in two categories; Best Global Music Performance and Best Music Video respectively and we believe they stand a high chance of making it to the final nominations.

Double Grammy Award Consideration #READY – Best Global Music Performance | Best Music Video @recordingacademy @shattawalenima | @morganheritage @romyjons Jose Chameleone

On the other hand, Eddy Kenzo scooped himself a quadruple-consideration nomination nod in the categories; Best Global Music Album “Blessing”, Best Global Music Performance “Ukulele Esanyu” FT Daniel Ho, Best African Music Performance “Positivity” FT Masaka Kids Africana, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance “Spread Hope Send Love Around The World” FT Various Artists.

Kenzo gave thanks to God for how far He has brought him from the days when he had no hope, sleeping on the streets of Kampala to where he is at the moment.

I can’t stop thanking God for the Blessings. I look back at the times when I had no hope when I was a nobody on the streets of Masaka and Kampala. Having all these tracks up for consideration for the Grammys is indeed a miracle. I’ll keep sharing and spreading love for it is all that we must all live for. Thank you all. For Your Consideration in the 66th Grammys. Eddy Kenzo