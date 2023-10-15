Singer Gael Will has teamed up with Karole Kasita, Daddy Andre, and Feffe Bussi on a new song titled ‘Abanywi’ which is dedicated to the party animals.

Having started out a couple of years ago as a cover song artist, Gael Will has continued to showcase his talent which is highlighted by his Songwriting and Vocal skills.

On the back of Choice (feat. Eddy Kenzo) which received massive airplay, the Risky Music boss Gael Will has released Abanywi.

Abanywi translates as “Drinkers.” Gael sings about how people are drinking hard and living happily.

This time, Gael Will works with other top talents in Feffe Bussi who adds his trademark rapping style, Daddy Andre who adds his unique melodies, and Karole Kasita whose energy is unmissable.

It is a fusion of so much talent that will give you so much to listen to.

The song was produced by Artin Pro, Don, and Daddy Andre. The visuals which are quite simple to the eye were shot by JahLive.

Watch the video here: