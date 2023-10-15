Many different individuals have interesting stories and hilarious experiences about how they purchased and came to sell their first cars.

When you listen to several of them you might get blown away by their stories and wonder how all that could have really happened.

Kadongo Kamu singer Sir. Mathias Walukagga, for the first time, opened up about his first experience, and for those who had the chance to listen and watch him narrate the story, it wasn’t short of fun.

The interesting highlight that we picked out from his narration was the amount that he sold off the car – Shs300k from a car that he bought millions of shillings.

He explained that when he bought the car, he only learned how to drive and never bothered about servicing it to the extent that it got totally spoilt and left with a damaged engine.

When I bought my first car, I only learned one thing: how to drive. I never serviced it at all because I knew nothing about all that. This is how it got spoiled, to the extent of the engine getting damaged, and this is how I ended up selling it for only 300,000 shillings. Mathias Walukagga

Sir Mathias Walukagga is not the only first public figure to open up about their first car experience as we have often heard different stories from others.