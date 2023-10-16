Da Hares Entertainment singer David Lutalo at one of his extra show concerts expressed his dislike for politics of division over the weekend.

Midway through his performance, David Lutalo paused and openly expressed how he did not like politics before slamming all politicians who practice politics of division.

The “Nalongo” singer rallied revelers not to follow politicians who practice tribalism noting that it is an evil deed that can easily lead to the loss of several lives.

David Lutalo made the comments at his last extra concert show in Mbarara where the crowd cheered on as he gave his submission.

The emcee of the event immediately gave him a solid handshake for the statements that he boldly made before the fans who had turned out to support him.

Lutalo has since witnessed the backlash of some online fans who have totally disagreed with his submission.