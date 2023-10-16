Eezzy, real name Eric Opoka, and his wife identified as Kimberly are in a somber mood after losing their newborn baby, Seth Omara Arwota.

Eezzy, a renowned Dancehall singer from Northern Uganda revealed the sad news via social media on Monday morning.

“With much regret we would like to inform the general public t that Opoka Eric Eezzy and Kimberly have lost their born baby Omara Seth Arwota. We ask for your prayers,” he wrote.

Messages of condolences from family, friends, fans, and fellow artists have already started flowing in for Eezzy as they stand with the family during these times of grief.

Eeezy and Kimberly welcomed their newborn at the start of October and according to his revelation, the little one and its mother were in fine condition.

The singer had not revealed any further information regarding his son’s death at the time of publication of this article.

May his soul rest in peace.