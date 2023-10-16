Songstress Lydia Jazmine Nabawanuka is taking a break in the United States of America ahead of what she anticipates to be a busy period in her life.

Just recently, Lydia Jazmine traveled to Canada for a music performance for her fans. While there, she broke some of the best news her fans have for long-awaited.

The Masuuka singer announced that she will hold her very first concert in 2024 on the 1st of March, very much to the excitement of her faithful fans.

The news has since been digested differently by her fans and critics.

Following a successful performance in Canada, Lydia Jazmine traveled to the USA where she revealed that she would be taking a break from work for a few weeks.

Via social media, Jazmine noted that she will be resting her body and mind on a mini-holiday in the US ahead of what she anticipates to be a very busy period in her life.

“Canada was great but I decided to take a holiday break here in America..enjoying every moment because when I get back, we are about to have long days, non-stop preparing for our concert (1st March 2024) y’all Have a great week,” Lydia Jazmine wrote via X.

The LJ Music singer is not the first Ugandan artist to opt for the US as a holiday destination before and after their concerts.

