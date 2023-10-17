Former Golden Band Production singer Charles Ssekyewa has, at last, publicly broken the silence about his failed relationship with singer Stecia Mayanja who relocated to Canada.

Speaking in the interview, Charles Ssekyewa publicly disclosed that during the time he was in an affair with Stecia Mayanja, he had been married by the singer.

The “Omukozi Alisewa” singer narrated that in their relationship with Stecia Mayanja, he was the ‘woman’ at home as he would do most of the house chores while in public he would boss around and fake the smile.

He says all was due to the fact that Stecia Mayanja used to finance almost everything at home and foot the utility bills as well since he was not doing pretty well financially.

However, they got into some misunderstandings and fell out and each took separate ways with Ssekyewa finding new loaded lovers as Stecia Mayanja also got into different entanglements with different men.

Since then, the two have remained mutual friends and each chose to continue pursuing their own goals to have a better future.