Irene Ntale could not stop herself from laughing out loud when asked about her secret admiration for fellow artist Gravity Omutujju.

For several years before, Gravity Omutujju has been rumored to be secretly dating the likes of Straka Mwezi, Nabbi Omukazi, among other local celebrities.

The rapper has always maintained that he is in a stable relationship with his lovely wife Sharua Nakanyike who is also the mother of his kids.

Rumors, however, keep on coming and according to one of Irene Ntale’s followers, Sebeyi Satya, she secretly admires Gravity Omutujju.

In a Q&A session via X on Monday afternoon, Irene Ntale responded to several questions from her followers regarding her time after Swangz, alleged beef with Vinka, among others.

When asked about her secret admiration for Gravity, however, Ntale seemed unable to wrap her head around where the rumors stemmed from.

In a cheecky short response, she typed, “lol” and added a wildly laughing emoji. Her reaction left several of her followers confused whilst wondering what exactly she was laughing at.