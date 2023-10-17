In the entertainment business, people usually love to know about the relationship status of their celebrities so that they can be sure of how to deal with them.

Femecee Keko, who just returned to the country has over the years confused the public about her relationship status.

She, however, made her stand clear as she openly disclosed to the nation that she is seeing someone in a way of trying to put the negative rumors about her dating life to bed.

Despite not revealing who exactly she is seeing and pushing out with, she asserted that she is in a good affair that anyone else would admire.

When asked if she plans to give birth very soon, the rapper responded by noting that it is a plan she has for the future.

Yes, I’m in a relationship. My guy is doing great and he is God-fearing About having a baby, that is in the future, I can’t tell but let’s wait. Keko

In an earlier interview she did with Bukedde TV, Keko revealed that she is looking for a partner. She availed herself for any gentleman who is single and loaded noting that she is open to dating but quickly changed that in her interview with Sanyuka TV.