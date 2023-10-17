It seems Raymond Bindeeba and Precious Remmie Nakitto have taken a few lessons from Sheilah Gashumba and Rickman’s love language.

From flaunting each other in public, Raymond Bindeeba has gone the extra mile of surprising the Sanyuka TV presenter with trips abroad.

Just like Sheilah Gashumba surprised Rickman with a trip to the Emirates Stadium in London to celebrate his birthday, Raymond Bindeeba also did the same for Precious Remmie yesterday.

As the two celebrated the anniversary of their Kukyala ceremony, Remmie was surprised with a trip to Arsenal FC’s stadium in North London.

Excitedly, Precious Remmie shared the news with her fans via social media with photos of her in the stadium dressing room.

She revealed how it has always been her dream and that her hubby made it a reality despite being a Manchester United fan.

Where are my Arsenal fans at? Munange mbanyumizaki? As I celebrated my Kukyala Anniversary today,nga lwaki boo tanjiwamu ka visit to the Emirates Stadium hoo till now it’s like am dreaming kyoka ye bambi wa Man U naye nze tebinkwatako ekikulu he made one of my dreams come true Precious Remmie

