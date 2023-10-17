Renowned Songwriter, Singer, and Producer Joshua Kiberu alias Yese Oman Rafiki has opened up about not being invited to singer Vivian Tendo’s wedding.

The Route Entertainment singer stresses that despite having parted ways with Vivian Tendo on a sour note, he didn’t feel bad for not being invited to her wedding because he forgave her.

Yese Oman Rafiki adds that he is not a party person and it is actually very hard to find him at parties or in bars.

He added that there are lots of events and ceremonies that he has not attended and it is very okay with him not to attend functions since it is his nature of life.

I didn’t feel bad at all. There are very many functions that I have not attended in my life. I am not a person who loves partying. Yese Oman Rafiki

Yese’s working relationship with Vivian Tendo ended with threats as the former threatened the latter but all that came to pass and apparently, they are both living their own lives.