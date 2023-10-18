On Wednesday, in what was termed ‘The Next Big Thing’, Next Media unveiled the news of the return of Ali Campbell to Kampala, Uganda for a concert on 21st December 2023.

The concert slated for the Kololo Independence Grounds has excited music enthusiasts and fans of the ’80s sensation and they are eagerly anticipating a memorable night of entertainment.

Operating under the NBS TV flagship brand, in collaboration with Talent Africa Group, Next Media promised to deliver an unforgettable experience.

The concert also coincides with the NBS At 15 celebrations.

Ali Campbell, formerly a UB40 member, last performed in Kampala on 23rd February 2008 at Lugogo Cricket Oval, a show which marked the pinnacle of their 30-year music career at the time.

His return has left netizens and music enthusiasts with divergent opinions regarding the timing and what more the band has to offer.

Joe Kigozi, the Next Media Deputy Group CEO, expressed his excitement for the upcoming celebration. “It promises to be a remarkable showcase of Uganda’s celebratory spirit, emphasizing the nation’s diverse cultural richness and unity,” he stated.

Aly Allibhai, the CEO of Talent Africa Group, also emphasized the significance of their involvement in this colossal project.

We’re looking forward to being part of this big project. It’s a monumental partnership and undoubtedly the biggest event of the year. To see our partnership culminate in something of this magnitude is truly awe-inspiring. Aly Allibhai