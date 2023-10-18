A few days back, we ran a story revealing how Spark TV’s Koona show host Ibrah K. Mukasa had silently quit his job at the Serena-based TV station and relocated to Canada.

Based on new findings, the vibrant journalist reportedly fled the country over threats and thus decided to seek refuge in Canada by abruptly quitting his thriving career.

The threats that Ibra K Mukasa faced are said to have stemmed from the interview he conducted with former Youth Member of Parliament, Hon. Sarah Babirye Kityo.

In the interview, Hon. Kityo shed light on corruption, scandals, and improprieties within Uganda’s National Council of Sports, implicating its General Secretary, Dr. Bernad Patrick Ogwel.

Following the interview conducted on 20th December 2022, Ibrah reported started receiving phone calls from people threatening him.

On April 18, 2023, Ibra K Mukasa was summoned to the Central Police Station (CPS) in Kampala, where he was detained for two days and he recorded a statement regarding corruption allegations at the National Council of Sports.

Thereafter, the Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) took interest in the matter after watching the interview on NTV News. PAC summoned all involved parties for questioning. File Number (GEF 029 / 2023).

The findings from PAC’s investigation were significant as on May 17th and 18th 2023, Sarah Babirye Kityo and Moses Muhangi, heads of the Netball Federation and Boxing Federation, respectively, were sent to Luzira Prison.

The matters took an intense turn and escalated further when Sarah Babirye Kityo was replaced by Brig. Flavia Byekwaso. Then rumors indicated that Ibra K Mukasa would be arrested in early August, and a tip-off prompted him to leave Uganda.

It is reported that he fled and departed via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, to avoid potential arrest at Entebbe Airport. He is apparently seeking refuge in Canada.