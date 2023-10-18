Ahead of the much-anticipated Nyege Nyege Festival 2023 edition, a joint meeting to cater for the planning for the event was held between the government and the private sector on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity – Hon. Rose Lilly Akello – and attended by representatives from Uganda Breweries Limited – the festival’s main sponsor, Nyege Nyege, Talent Africa, Busoga Kingdom, Uganda Police, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and others.

According to a source in attendance, the stakeholders conducted a review of last year’s festival – covering areas such as security and ethical concerns – before discussing plans to improve this year’s edition of the festival.

The 2023 Nyege Nyege Festival edition will be held on almost 50 acres of land covering the Source of the Nile; Jinja Showgrounds; Jinja Golf Course and; Source Gardens in Jinja City.

The source added that the stakeholders formed a “National Organizing Committee” for the festival – which will have its first meeting next week to co-organize, amplify, and increase the scale of the festival’s already existing positive socio-economic impact on Ugandans.

Nyege Nyege attracts thousands of Ugandans and non-Ugandans to the shores of the River Nile every year – marketing the country as a party and hospitality destination while exposing tourists to many of the other travel destinations available in the country.

According to the organizers, in 2019, the festival attracted approximately 13,000 attendees – with 4,000 coming from outside Uganda and in 2022, approximately 15,000 people attended the festival – with 10,000 Ugandans, 3,000 Kenyans and 2,000 international guests.

In addition to the fees paid to the government and the city in fees, permits, and taxes, the festival directly benefits hundreds of hotels, beds, breakfasts, and camps within Jinja and its vicinities as well as the locals who are employed either directly or indirectly as parking attendants, accredited guides, transporters (Boda Bodas and car hire), those supplying both raw and cooked food and so on.