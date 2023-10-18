Uganda will be represented by Stephen Sunday at the finals of Mr. Africa International 2023 which will be held virtually, on 19th October 2023.

Stephen Sunday, a.k.a King of Abs is a fitness trainer, fitness model, men’s physique athlete, and hyrox athlete who is a former Mr. Central Uganda 2022.

He is ready to showcase Uganda’s beauty in this edition, an opportunity he has been working hard to achieve.

“I am really proud to represent my country Uganda for the third time in Mr. Africa International and I’m ready to show the world the beauty of my country the Pearl of Africa Uganda,” he said.

“I would like Africa and the world to know that Uganda, the Pearl of Africa, is a land rich in culture, natural beauty, and resilient people. I’d like to convey that Uganda exemplifies the spirit of Africa: diverse, vibrant, and always moving forward,” he added.

At least more than 30 countries have registered their delegates and now only 10 are remaining. This is the first time since the pageant was launched in 2012 to be hosted virtually for the preliminaries.

For the past years, at least five countries have had the opportunity to host the Mister Africa International ceremony including the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Angola.

The founder of the pageant Ayotunde Fabamwo Twitch told us that over the past years, the pageant has been an incredible journey, that has seen different kings from different nations.

He also added that a few talented models from several countries have failed to take part in the pageant.

In terms of prizes, the winner is expected to walk away with an undisclosed annual salary and will be presented with some extraordinary opportunities befitting an international star.