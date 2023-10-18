Joshua Kiberu a.k.a Yese Oman Rafiki has commented on allegations that suggested he could have had an affair with singer Vivian Tendo before their working relationship went south.

To set the record straight, Yese Oman Rafiki noted that his relationship with Vivian Tendo at Route Entertainment was strictly business and nothing else like love or entanglements.

He reasoned that his interest was in nurturing and investing in Vivian Tendo to become a superstar that the world would admire and maybe turn out to be similar to artists that Don Jazzy has over the years blessed the African continent with.

No. I wasn’t involved in any love affair with Vivian Tendo. Me I just dealt with her from a tender age because my focus was on nurturing an artists who I wanted to see become a superstar. So my intentions weren’t like that. Yese Oman Rafiki

Yese Oman Rafiki adds that the main reasons why he clashed with Tendo were business-related since she caused him millions of losses that he had invested in her career.

We took separate routes because our business didn’t go on smoothly as I had planned it though I may not be able to explain the nitty-gritties that were involved because I’m a grown up man. Yese Oman Rafiki

He, however, wished her blessings in her marriage and future as he cautioned her on making good decisions for her life since she is now married to her husband Moses Waiswa Tinsley.

The renowned songwriter distanced himself from reports that Vivian Tendo made that claimed he wanted to endanger her life following their nasty fallout.

Yese Oman maintained that he didn’t join the music business to cause trouble but rather to add positively to the industry in all possible ways that he could manage.