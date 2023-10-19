Gagamel Entertainment boss Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool has gone bare knuckles against event organizers who talk trash about artists.

Bebe Cool notes that he feels disgusted by how event organizers disrespect artists when they are hosted on media talk shows, something that he usually finds uncomfortable.

Instead of immediately hitting back at them, Bebe says he sits back and watches the space as he usually waits for them in the corner when they need his services.

Bebe Cool out of anger gave the example of motor-mouthed event organizer Alfonso Bajjo who he described as a “fool” and wondered why TV stations host him to trash talk artists.

The “Wire Wire” singer went ahead to narrate how Eddie Ssendi usually trolls him whenever he is on the Talk N Talk show that airs on Dembe FM.

Bebe Cool noted that one time Eddie Ssendi faced a difficult time when one of his bosses where he normally organizes shows asked him to have Bebe Cool on the artists’ line-up for a show at a certain weekend.

The two squared off when Bebe Cool asked for 15m to perform but Eddie Ssendi wasn’t willing to offer him the pay and in the end result, Bebe Cool asked Ssendi to call Jose Chameleone and offer him the money he had eavesdropped to him.

He later called Chameleone and asked him to request double the money he had offered to Bebe and thus asked event organizers to respect the job where they earn a living.